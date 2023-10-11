How to winterize your vehicle for a Manitoba winter

As the temperature continues to cool down in Manitoba and the first snowfall approaches, it’s important for drivers to winterize their vehicles as a way to stay safe on the road.

This means it’s time for Manitobans to start to take the necessary precautions to ensure their cars drive safely and efficiently on ice, snow and slush.

Elisha Dacey, communications manager with CAA Manitoba, said the most important thing for drivers to do right now is get their car batteries checked.

“That’s probably the biggest problem CAA faces when the weather finally turns cold,” she said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Wednesday

Dacey noted that car batteries last about three to five years in Manitoba, adding that people should test their batteries twice a year – once before the winter and once before the summer.

To make it easier to get your battery checked, CAA Manitoba is holding a free event for car battery testing at its locations on St. Anne’s Road, Empress Street and in Brandon on Oct. 17 and 18.

WINTER TIRE PREP

Dacey said that drivers should now make their winter tire appointments as the best time to get your winter tires put on is when temperatures start to consistently fall below 7 C. “What we are saying right now – make that appointment,” she said.

“Because lots of people wait until it snows. Make your appointment now so you’re not caught unaware and on a backlog when it does snow.”

Dacey explained that winter tires are important as they use a silica compound to help them grip the road. She added that they are helpful for snow, ice and cold.

“When the roads get colder, the all-season tires will actually get harder and you will slide more when you break,” she said.

“If you have that silica in your tires, you’re going to slow down faster, up to actually two car lengths.”

Dacey noted that you can identify a winter tire by checking for a three-peak mountain and snowflake symbol on the side of the tire.

OTHER WINTERIZING TIPS

To prepare for the winter weather, Manitobans should also ensure they have a brush and ice scraper in their vehicles.

“It seems like a silly thing to think about, but maybe you’ve buried it in your shed somewhere,” Dacey said.

“It’s time to dig it out so that you’re able to see on those frosty winter mornings.”

Other steps for safe winter driving drivers can take are getting your brakes inspected, and ensuring the extension cord for your block heater is in good shape.

. - With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.