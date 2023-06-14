How tree cameras may teach us more about golden eagles

A collaborative project between Manitoba and Kentucky is taking research into golden eagles to new heights.

Researchers with Parks Canada, Conservation Science Global, and Kentucky’s Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest are working on an initiative to install tree-mounted cameras near golden eagle nests in Wapusk National Park.

“This is going to be a great collaborative project to learn about golden eagles and their international story both in Kentucky and what they’re doing when they get to northern Manitoba and Wapusk,” said Russell Turner, ecosystems scientist for the Wapusk National Park and the Manitoba Field Unit.

The main focus of the project will be Athena – a golden eagle who travels more than 2,700 kilometres every spring from Bernheim to Wapusk, which is located near Churchill. After the loss of Athena’s long-time mate Harper, researchers believe she may have found a new partner.

With the use of the tree cameras and GPS data, researchers will be able to learn about Athena’s behaviour, migration, mating patterns, and breeding. The goal of the project is to advance the knowledge about golden eagles and contribute to the conservation of the species in Canada and the U.S.

“It’s really trying to create a broader picture of what’s going on in Wapusk and really learn about what are the eagles coming to Wapusk for, what are they eating when they get here, are they successful breeders or not,” Turner said.

“We’re hoping that the trail camera images will be able to help us identify those things.”

The project will use remote cameras that are non-invasive, motion-activated and don’t have a flash. This way the golden eagles will not be disturbed.

The cameras will likely be installed this fall or winter, and will begin to capture images in spring and summer of 2024.