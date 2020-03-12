WINNIPEG -- Universities and colleges across Manitoba are trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus and across the province.

Several events and activities scheduled to take place have now been cancelled or postponed as Manitoba deals with its first presumptive cases of the virus.

UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA

University of Manitoba President David Barnard said in a statement on the school’s website that after consulting with other universities and health care experts, they are putting measures in place effective immediately and until further notice.

Deans have been asked to work with faculty to make all course material online for the rest of the term. Classes and exams have not been cancelled at this time.

Barnard said all university-related travel should be suspended and all international exchange students are being advised to return to Canada. Events featuring 50 or more people are being cancelled or postponed, and organizers of smaller events are being asked to find other ways to do them.

All university employees are being asked to stay home if they’re experiencing flu-like symptoms.

UNIVERSITY OF WINNIPEG

Several upcoming events at the University of Winnipeg have been cancelled, including the Awards Night of Excellence on Thursday, March 19, the Graduation Pow Wow on Saturday, March 21, and the Spring Feast on Friday, March 27.

The university said all participants will be made aware of potential rescheduling.

"Fortunately, UWinnipeg is nearing the end of term, April 3. We are working collaboratively with faculty and actively planning for how we can support students to complete their course of study, as appropriate," the university said in a written statement.

It is asking faculty and staff to postpone all university-related non-essential travel.

RED RIVER COLLEGE

Red River College has suspended all international and domestic travel outside of Manitoba, has cancelled all college events and large gatherings, and has restricted the number of meetings to only those that are essential to core operations.

RRC said its campuses remain open, and classes, labs, and exams have not been cancelled at this time.

It said its Senior Leadership Team is working to determine alternative program delivery approaches and models, which could be implemented in order to reduce the number of people on campus.

The college said it is working closely with public health officials and will continue taking measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

BRANDON UNIVERSITY

Brandon University said there have been no cases of the virus identified on campus.

This comes after the university said a small number of students and faculty recently attended a major mining conference in Toronto, where a Sudbury man who was also at the conference tested positive for coronavirus. The university said approximately 25,000 people were at the conference, and believe the risk of exposure to their staff and students is low.

The university has asked those in attendance to self-monitor for symptoms.

It said its critical incident team is continuing to meet, and in the meantime said it will be distributing more sanitizer stations around campus.

Brandon University said it is not cancelling classes at this time, and is planning for exams and convocation as normal, but said it is exploring ways to reduce the risk, which includes limiting the size of exams, reducing attendance at Convocation, and postponing or cancelling some events.



