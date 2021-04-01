WINNIPEG -- Dogs on bikes, rollerblade trails and the return of a vintage hockey look; These were the ways some Manitoba organizations decided to celebrate April Fool’s Day in 2021.

Here are some of the organizations that took part in the annual event with some light-hearted pranks.

A reminder: The items listed below are not legitimate.

City of Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg announced a new Dogs on Bikes program, a partnership with WRENCH (Winnipeg Repair Education and Cycling Hub) that paired dogs with cycling coaches from WRENCH and taught them how to ride a bike.

"Eating and sleeping all day can get tiresome, so I’m pleased to see the new Dogs on Bikes Program giving our canine friends a new active transportation option,” said Mayor Brian Bowman. “Dogs sometimes chase bikes, but now it's clear that it’s because they want to get on the bike to explore our city's new active transportation amenities.”

The statement also highlighted how WRENCH would modify the bikes for the dogs, including higher seats for Shepherd’s, striders for Pomeranians and forward-facing fenders to ensure tails don’t get caught in spokes.

New Dogs on Bikes Program to provide our canine friends new active transportation options>> https://t.co/DZq8nv8PHH pic.twitter.com/SsY2RuzezU — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) April 1, 2021

Tourism Winnipeg

Tourism Winnipeg’s announcement this morning likely saw people rushing to their garage or closets to dig out their rollerblades. Alas, it’s not true.

The organization announced it would unveil the Economic Development Winnipeg (EDW) Assiniboine River RollerWay, 8.1 kilometre path they call the world’s longest floating rollerblade trail.

Press Release: The world's longest floating rollerblade/rollerskating trail is coming to Winnipeg!

The @EDWinnipeg Assiniboine River RollerWay™ will run approximately 8.1 km, from The Forks Harbour to the Assiniboine River Park Bridge. https://t.co/Rp0nmiQL1z pic.twitter.com/xKGKCgROJM — Tourism Winnipeg (@TourismWPG) April 1, 2021

Brandon Wheat Kings

The Brandon Wheat kings went retro with their April Fool’s Day announcement.

The team announced on Twitter they would be bringing back the Cooperall pants look from the 1980s for their game tonight against the Regina Pats.

We're excited to announce we'll be wearing the infamous Cooperall hockey pants made popular in the 1980's for a special #ThrowbackThursday against the @WHLPats tonight!



More �� https://t.co/hMQlBPQO92#BWK ���� pic.twitter.com/atRLzlSOUD — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) April 1, 2021

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Finally, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers kept it simple, shocking the Blue and Gold faithful with a simple message saying they like the Saskatchewan Roughriders, before quickly clarifying that they didn’t.