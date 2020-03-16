WINNIPEG -- There is now a total of three presumptive and four laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, and Winnipeg restaurants, bars, spas and malls are reacting accordingly.

Here is a list of how these businesses will be changing their operations to prevent the spread of the virus:

The King’s Head Pub, located on King Street, is temporarily closing from March 16 to April 2, or otherwise notified;

Thermea Spa is temporarily closing its doors for an indefinite period of time;

Polo Park mall is changing its operating hours Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.mm, and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Pandora at Polo Park mall will be closed March 16 to 27th;

Outlet Collection Winnipeg is giving its tenants the option to reduce their hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Kildonan Place mall is reducing its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Grant Park Shopping Centre has changed its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.;

Oak Hammock Marsh will be temporarily closed until further notice, beginning March 16;

Rudy's Eat and Drink has suspended its operations from March 16 to April 13;

Segovia Tapas Bar has temporarily closed;

Clementine Cafe has temporaily closed;

Forth Cafe and Bar has closed until further notice, beginning March 16 at 5 p.m.;

Chip's Vintage will be operatingon Instagram only.

Health officials are urging Canadians to practise social distancing, which includes cancelling events with more than 250 people, avoiding large crowds and minimizing contact while in public.