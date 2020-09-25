WINNIPEG -- On Friday, the province announced it will be increasing Winnipeg’s restriction levels beginning on Sept. 28, as case numbers continue to rise in the region.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region will be moving to the orange level. This means mandatory masks in all indoor public places and indoor and outdoor gatherings will be restricted to 10 people.

But, how will these restrictions impact gyms and fitness centres?

According to Roussin, this order does not change the group sizes currently permitted in these facilities.

“The group sizes will only affect places that aren’t included already in the order, so places like gyms already have their capacity limits, retail outlets already have their capacity (limit) that they have to follow,” he said.

He added masks will be mandatory in gyms,

“However, in the Prairie Mountain health order, we did say that during participation in physical activity you could remove that mask,” Roussin said.

As for recreational sports leagues, including hockey, Roussin said the 10-person indoor gathering limit does not apply.

“While you’re competing, there isn’t that distancing requirement, they have a 50 per cent capacity for fans,” he said.

- With files from CTV Devon McKendrick.