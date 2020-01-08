WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is looking for input on how to improve pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in the Wolseley neighbourhood.

Last year, the public provided feedback on preliminary designs for the Wolseley to Downtown Walk Bike Project. Now the city is inviting residents to review the recommended design.

“The project will close a gap in the pedestrian and cycling network by connecting Downtown with West Broadway and Wolseley neighbourhoods, and also aims to increase safety and convenience throughout the area,” the city said in a news release.

According to the city’s website, the project is focused on Wolseley/Westminster Avenue, Balmoral Street and Granite Way. The recommended design can be found online.

Residents can provide feedback using an online survey or in person at an open house on Jan. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Westminster United Church.