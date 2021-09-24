How you can get involved on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
With the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation next week, the Southern Chiefs' Organization (SCO) is calling on Manitobans to reflect and honour those who were forced through the residential school system.
“September has been a traumatic month for First Nation people, because it was the month the children were stolen from our communities,” Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the SCO said in a news release in early September.
This September, SCO has launched an Orange Heart Awareness campaign, including billboards, bus boards and transit shelters in Winnipeg and Brandon, and billboards in Portage la Prairie, Dauphin, Minnedosa, and Winkler.
Manitobans can join in by making their own signs, hanging an orange shirt in their windows, or contacting SCO's Dublin office at 204-946-1869 about picking up a free lawn sign.
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is Sept. 30.
The SCO is calling on all Canadians to use the month of September to honour residential school survivors, their families and communities, and recognize the impact residential schools.
More information can be found on the SCO website.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada drops extradition matter after Meng Wanzhou strikes deal with U.S. justice officials
A B.C. judge has discharged the extradition matter against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou after U.S. Justice Department officials reached a deal to resolve the criminal charges against her, allowing Meng, who has been at the centre of a years-long major geopolitical case, to enter into a deferred prosecution agreement and leave Canada, under certain terms.
Catholic bishops apologize for abuses at residential schools
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has apologized for the first time for the horrors that occurred in residential schools it ran for the federal government for more than a century.
'People will suffer and will die': Emergency doctor says some health triage has begun in Alberta
The head of emergency medicine for the Alberta Medical Association says major components of triage have already begun in Alberta.
Six charts to help you understand the 2021 federal election
CTVNews.ca tells the story of the 44th federal election in six charts, breaking down the percentage of total votes won by each party, what was gained, what was lost, and where in Canada saw the closest, nail-biter races.
Discussions underway with countries to accept Canadians with mixed vaccines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says "active" discussions are underway with various countries, including the U.S., to permit the entry of Canadians with mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses.
COVID-19 in Alberta: 11 deaths, as ICU patient count hits record high on Friday
The 14 highest patient ICU patient counts have all come in September.
QR codes removed from Sask. vaccination records due to privacy breach
QR codes are being temporarily removed from Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccination records due a privacy breach.
New Brunswick to reinstate state of emergency as province reports record COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
New Brunswick will be returning to a state of emergency as the province continues to battle the growing fourth wave of COVID-19, officials announced Friday.
Father, two daughters dead in Gatineau, Que. murder-suicide
Gatineau police say the deaths of a father and his two young children at an Aylmer, Que. home were a double murder-suicide.
Saskatoon
-
QR codes removed from Sask. vaccination records due to privacy breach
QR codes are being temporarily removed from Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccination records due a privacy breach.
-
'Unconscionable': Sask. doctors criticize province for no longer sharing COVID-19 modelling data
A pair of Saskatchewan doctors say the province should share COVID-19 modelling data to help both physicians and residents prepare for what could be coming.
-
Sask. woman's death prompts RCMP major crimes unit investigation
One person is in custody following a woman's death in Choiceland, Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
QR codes removed from Sask. vaccination records due to privacy breach
QR codes are being temporarily removed from Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccination records due a privacy breach.
-
'Unconscionable': Sask. doctors criticize province for no longer sharing COVID-19 modelling data
A pair of Saskatchewan doctors say the province should share COVID-19 modelling data to help both physicians and residents prepare for what could be coming.
-
Gabby Petito search brings extra attention to Sask. missing persons cases
As Saskatchewan's Missing Persons Week comes to a close, a high profile missing person in the United States is driving conversations around similar cases closer to home.
Calgary
-
'A critical time': Alberta's top doctor calls out individuals trying to use fake COVID-19 vaccine cards
It's been nearly a week since the Alberta government adopted an easy-to-use tool to produce a printable proof of vaccination card, but the project has been criticized by many as being flawed and easy to exploit.
-
Third party advertisers could make or break Calgary election campaigns, poll suggests
As Calgary is gearing up for October's election, a polling agency says while voters are aware of issues with election finance rules, many more are unaware of the existence of one company, which uses millions in union money to fund candidates.
-
'I've never felt a building with that much energy': Medicine Hat locals look back on legendary arena
Like most Canadian communities, Medicine Hat has a real sentimental attachment to the city's old rink, but now, locals are getting ready to say their final goodbyes.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 11 deaths, as ICU patient count hits record high on Friday
The 14 highest patient ICU patient counts have all come in September.
-
'People will suffer and will die': Emergency doctor says some health triage has begun in Alberta
The head of emergency medicine for the Alberta Medical Association says major components of triage have already begun in Alberta.
-
Love letters, documents from Second World War era discovered in Edmonton dresser
An Edmonton woman who believes she's discovered a piece of local history is hoping to reunite some new-found artifacts with their rightful owners.
Toronto
-
B.C. woman turned away from popular Toronto tourist spot because vaccine certificate doesn't include key detail
A woman from British Columbia travelling to Toronto was turned away from one of the most popular tourist destinations because her province's vaccine certificate doesn't include a key piece of information.
-
Ontario eases restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings
The Ontario government is easing restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings where proof of vaccination is required.
-
Proposed luxury 'iceberg' home in Toronto drawing controversy
It's a luxury trend used to build mansions that are built primarily underground.
Montreal
-
'We have to confront our clients,' Quebec bars and restaurants struggling with COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout
Two groups representing Quebec's bars and restaurants say that three weeks into the vaccine passport program, establishments have had enough and risk ruin if the government does not step in with financial assistance.
-
Quebecers march in Montreal to demand better action on climate change
Quebecers across the province are set to take part in a Canada-wide demonstration to demand action be taken against climate change.
-
Montreal police investigating after gunshots fired in Saint-Leonard borough
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after more gunshots were fired in the city's Saint-Leonard borough Friday night.
Ottawa
-
Senators, Redblacks can welcome more fans under new Ontario capacity limits
Starting on Saturday, a new capacity limit of 50 per cent up to a maximum of 10,000 people will be allowed in indoor venues, including arenas and stadiums.
-
Nearly 200 years of campaign history: Smiths Falls, Ont. man collects political memorabilia
With the federal election now behind us, don't be too quick to throw those political items in the trash.
-
Ottawa expands COVID-19 testing with do-it-yourself option for parents
Parents have been complaining about a lack of available appointments to get a COVID-19 test immediately, with some waiting up to two days for an available appointment.
Northern Ontario
-
Catholic bishops apologize for abuses at residential schools
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has apologized for the first time for the horrors that occurred in residential schools it ran for the federal government for more than a century.
-
Sudbury city councillor helping with access to proof of vaccination
It's day three of the new proof of vaccine rule and people need to have a valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many private and public places.
-
Ontario eases restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings
The Ontario government is easing restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings where proof of vaccination is required.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick to reinstate state of emergency as province reports record COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
New Brunswick will be returning to a state of emergency as the province continues to battle the growing fourth wave of COVID-19, officials announced Friday.
-
N.S. parents and teachers call on government to release info on COVID-19 exposures at schools
As parent Brittany Snow peruses a list of Nova Scotia schools affected by COVID-19 exposures, she worries what it means for the safety of her children, who are too young to be vaccinated.
-
People of Amherst, N.S., gather to grieve for family of six that died in fire
The community of Amherst, N.S., came together on Friday to collectively grieve the loss of six of their own who were taken much too soon.
Kitchener
-
Police ask for public's help identifying homicide victim
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was found dead in Kitchener on Friday morning.
-
'It has happened very rapidly': Youth COVID-19 cases rising just weeks into the school year
It's been two-and-a-half weeks since the school year started and youth cases of COVID-19 are already spiking in Waterloo Region.
-
City mourns former Waterloo Mayor Brian Turnbull
Brian Turnbull, who served as Waterloo's mayor for three terms, has died.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 7 deaths, 743 new cases as province marks vaccination milestone
The B.C. government announced 743 new cases of COVID-19 and seven coronavirus-related deaths Friday, as the province marked a new vaccination milestone.
-
Police identify victim, call for witnesses in suspicious death of Kelowna woman
Police in Kelowna are publicly sharing the identity of a woman found dead in the city last weekend in hopes of advancing their investigation into her suspicious death.
-
Surrey, B.C., woman calls for change after catching catalytic converter thieves in the act
A Surrey woman who recorded video of thieves stealing a catalytic converter from her truck in broad daylight is calling on the city and local scrap yards to keep better records as a deterrent to these types of thefts.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 1 new COVID-19 death, 57 cases
The new cases were among 743 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
COVID-19 clusters identified at supportive housing facilities in Victoria
We knew COVID-19 had started to spread among unhoused people in Victoria, but we didn't know exactly how many people were affected until now.
-
Greater Victoria students ditch class to strike for action on climate change
More than 300 middle and high school students from across Greater Victoria walked out of classes to take part in the "Our Earth – Our Future" strike for climate action on Friday.