WINNIPEG -- Pride Winnipeg is taking a new approach this year for coming up with a theme for the 2020 Canada Pride celebrations – it’s turning to the public.

“Over the years Pride Winnipeg has had a variety of themes and this year being Canada Pride we want to continue to collaborate with the community as a whole for a theme that represents this milestone in Winnipeg,” said Pride Winnipeg’s president Barry Karlenzig in a news release.

Anyone looking to submit a theme suggestion for Fierté Canada Pride 2020 can do so by filling out an online form.

The submission deadline is Jan. 26, at which time the themes will be narrowed down to the top 10 and voted on by the community. The winning idea will be announced on March 1.

Pride Winnipeg is an annual festival that celebrates the city’s gender, sexual and relationship diverse communities. More information about can be found online.