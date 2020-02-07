WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is looking for public input on a new overpass west of Portage la Prairie, Man., at the Trans-Canada Highway and Provincial Trunk Highway 1A.

The current bridge, built in 1968, is below modern height standards, causing a number of vehicles to crash into it in recent years, according to the province. The damage caused by these collisions has reduced traffic to one lane and diverted cars into the city.

In March 2018, the government announced it would replace the overpass with a design that will improve the flow of traffic, enhance safety at entrances and exits, and resolve safety issues.

“This traffic exchange is a key part of the Trans-Canada Highway network, an important route for Manitoba’s economy and tourism,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler in a news release.

“The deteriorating bridge has exceeded its design life at 50 years old and needs to be replaced to ensure vehicles will pass through the area in a safe and timely manner.”

The province is hosting an open house from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie. This meeting will give drivers and residents the chance to talk about safety enhancements, possible access modifications, and temporary detours, as well as land-use plans for the area.

A second open house is planned for early April, where Manitoba Infrastructure will present its top design for the overpass. The province said it will also be conducting a public engagement process with local governments, stakeholders and impacted landowners.

Construction on the bridge is scheduled to take place from June 2021 to November 2022.