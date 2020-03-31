WINNIPEG -- As the Province’s health system continues to prepare to deal with the needs of patients and health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials are putting out a call for supply donations.

“We’re well stocked at this time for weeks to come but we must continue to take every step necessary to prepare for this virus and look at how it’s impacted other health care systems in the world,” said Lanette Siragusa, Chief Nursing Officer with Shared Health, during a press conference Tuesday,

“We’re asking any company that has medical supplies please step forward and help your community.”

Health officials are looking for donations of the following supplies:

• N95 respirators of various models and sizes, both hospital and industrial grade;

• surgical/procedure masks;

• gloves;

• disposable gowns and

• disinfectants and cleaners.

All supplies must be in their original packaging and can be dropped off at locations in Winnipeg, Brandon, Selkirk, Portage La Prairie, Winkler, and Steinbach.

Addresses and hours for each drop-off location can be found online.

Siragusa also said they’re looking for an increased number of nurses.

“We are putting out a call-out now for nurses who have critical care experience in the coming days and weeks, as we continue to prepare for COVID-19,” said Siragusa.

Siragusa said they’re looking for registered nurses with previous adult or pediatric critical care experience who may be willing to pick up additional shifts or be reassigned from their current unit into the intensive care unit.

COVID TESTING IN MANITOBA

A new drive-thru community testing site will open later this week in North Winnipeg, according to health officials.

Another drive-thru community testing centre will also be opening at the Manitoba Public Insurance service centre on Main Street.

READ MORE: MPI service centre in Winnipeg to be turned into COVID-19 testing facility

There are currently 16 COVID-19 community testing centres in Manitoba, including seven drive-thru locations.

Officials are reminding the public that a referral is needed to attend these sites.