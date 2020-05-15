WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding people to take steps in their homes to prevent fires.

The WFPS said it sees an increase in fires each spring, specifically ones that are set on purpose.

Crews had to respond to several outdoor fires last week which the WFPS considered suspicious.

In April and May 2019, there were 99 incendiary and suspicious fires.

“Outdoor fires often start in garbage bins or in bulk waste left outside, such as furniture or mattresses. These fires can grow very quickly spread to nearby homes or structures, putting lives at risk and causing significant property damage,” said Mark Reshaur, Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention and Public Education.

The WFPS does a Community Fire Prevention Partnership with Local Business Improvement Zones and Take Pride Winnipeg to help reduce arson in the community.

Crews also conduct inspections in neighbourhoods throughout the spring and summer to identify possible hazards. If a home is found to have a fire risk, firefighters provide information on how to reduce the risks.

Property owners can help prevent arson by:

• Only having garbage and recycling bins and yard waste out on collection day;

• Get rid of all garbage, yard waste, lumber, and bulky waste properly and as soon as possible;

• Call 311 to schedule pickups for bulky items or to report fire hazards;

• Keep all garbage and firewood away from the house or garage; and

• Use motion-activated lights to keep the outside of your home bright.

Winnipeggers can also call the police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222 if they notice someone going into a vacant building.

For more information, people can visit the city's website.