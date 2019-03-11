

CTV Winnipeg





Some of the staff working at the Health Sciences Centre were evacuated on Tuesday after they discovered a substance in the pathology lab that is potentially reactive when in a dry form.

“The substance is a standard lab material in its liquid form and laboratory staff are trained and skilled in its safe use,” said a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional health Authority in an email.

After the discovery, the hospital’s security and fire marshal secured the area and it was evacuated. According to the WRHA there’s no risk to other areas of the hospital.

The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service’s hazmat and paramedic crews were called to the scene to help remove the substance.

The lab has resumed to its regular operations.