WINNIPEG -- The Vax-A-Thon held on Wednesday throughout Manitoba is being deemed a success.

On Wednesday, all supersites in the province opened up for walk-ins so people could receive their vaccine. No appointments were necessary and the sites were offering both Pfizer and Moderna shots.

"The Vax-A-Thon was hugely successful," a spokesperson for the province said in an email.

The province said 9,070 vaccine doses were administered during the event.

"An estimated 20 per cent of vaccinations yesterday were dose one, which brings us close to our goal of 80 per cent of all eligible Manitobans having received at least one dose of vaccine."

To date, 76.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received their first dose of vaccine while 59.3 per cent have received their second dose. Manitoba has administered over 1.6 million doses.

Manitoba has set a goal of 80 per cent first dose and 75 per cent second dose to be able to hit phase three of reopening.