

Renée Rodgers, CTV News





A grass fire that broke out just south of the Perimeter Highway Tuesday afternoon is believed to have been caused by human activity.

The City of Winnipeg said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the area at 4:25 p.m.

It said wind caused the fire to spread quickly and crews began working immediately to protect nearby structures.

Crews estimated the fire extended about half a kilometer west of St Mary’s Road between Paul’s Boulevard and Forbes Road.

Since the area was outside of Winnipeg, crews used a WFPS tanker truck to shuttle water to the area.

Specialized wildland firefighting equipment and a drone was used to tackle the fire, which was declared under control at 5:53 p.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday night.