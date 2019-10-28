WINNIPEG -- RCMP said it’s investigating after human bones were found in the in the R.M. of Cornwallis, Man., which surrounds the City of Brandon.

On Saturday at 3:25 p.m. police in the Blue Hills Brandon Detachment received a call about possible human remains in a wooded area near Highway 1A.

Mounties say the caller was hunting when he came across a human bone.

Police went to the area, and with the help of a police dog from Brandon found more human bones.

The investigation is continuing with assistance from the chief medical examiner’s office.