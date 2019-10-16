WINNIPEG -- First Nations in the Thompson, Man., area are working with the province to repatriate human bones found by hunters earlier this month, the RCMP said Wednesday.

It said a group of hunters stumbled upon the bones in a remote area near Cauchon Lake, around 90 kilometres southeast of Thompson.

The discovery was reported the morning of Oct. 2.

RCMP investigated and said officers “determined that the bones are archaeological in nature.”

The bones will be repatriated with a proper burial, police said.