WINNIPEG -- Fire crews discovered human remains after a house went up in flames on Friday in Newdale, Man., according to RCMP.

Police said the structure fire took place around 5:40 a.m.

Once the flames were under control and extinguished, firefighters went into the home where they found the unidentified remains.

No one else was hurt.

Mounties from the Wasagaming detachment and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.