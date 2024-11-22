WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Human remains found in Manitoba community

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Human remains have been discovered near a home in the RM of Rockwood, Man.

    RCMP said it received a report of found human remains at an address off Highway 7 on Thursday at 8:45 a.m. Officers went to the scene and secured the area.

    Officers have deemed the death suspicious and believe it took place within the last month.

    The cause of death is under investigation as police wait for autopsy results.

    The RCMP continues to investigate.

