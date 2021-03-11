WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have identified the human remains found in the North End Wednesday morning.

On Thursday police said the human remains were identified as 28-year-old Michael Dwayne Gunnar Dahlin.

This comes after police launched a homicide investigation on Wednesday when human remains were found in the area of Stella Avenue and McGregor Street around 7:15 a.m. Police previously said there will be a post-mortem examination.

The investigation into the death continues.