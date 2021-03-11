Advertisement
Human remains found in North End identified: Winnipeg police
Published Thursday, March 11, 2021 10:13AM CST
Police tape and several police cruisers are holding a scene Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Stella Ave. in Winnipeg's North End (Image: Kenneth Gabel-CTV News)
Share:
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have identified the human remains found in the North End Wednesday morning.
On Thursday police said the human remains were identified as 28-year-old Michael Dwayne Gunnar Dahlin.
This comes after police launched a homicide investigation on Wednesday when human remains were found in the area of Stella Avenue and McGregor Street around 7:15 a.m. Police previously said there will be a post-mortem examination.
The investigation into the death continues.