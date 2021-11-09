BREAKING
Human remains found in Sagkeeng First Nation
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after human remains were found in Sagkeeng First Nation on Friday.
Mounties note the remains were discovered near the shore of the Winnipeg River.
Investigators and an anthropologist went to the site of the discovery and searched the area.
The remains have now been removed and are being examined by the Chief Medical Examiner and the anthropologist.
The investigation continues.
