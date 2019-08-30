Human remains found in The Pas identified as woman missing since July 26
Photo of Kendara Ballantyne provided by Manitoba RCMP
Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 7:06AM CST
Last Updated Friday, August 30, 2019 7:08AM CST
RCMP in The Pas have identified human remains discovered on Aug. 6 as 18-year old Kendara Ballantyne.
Her body was discovered near University College of the North. Ballantyne was reported missing to The Pas RCMP on July 26.
Police say no cause of death has been determined and the investigation is continuing.