

CTV Winnipeg





Steinbach RCMP confirms a human skull was found in Manitoba Saturday.

On October 27, at around 7 p.m. a man hunting the Taché area came across what he thought was a human skull.

Officers and a specialist from the Forensic Identification Unit were called to the scene and confirmed that it was human remains.

Officers believe the remains have been there for an long time, but can’t confirm the exact time frame at this time.

An investigation to identify the remains continues with the help of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.