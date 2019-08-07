

The Pas RCMP say its investigating the discovery of possible human remains found near the University College of the North, located within the town.

In a release, officers say they responded to the call on Tuesday just before 8 p.m.

The identity of the remains is unknown.

The Pas RCMP along with major crime services, forensic identification services and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate.

More updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

The Pas, Man., is located 630 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.