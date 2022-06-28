Human remains found on Manitoba First Nation: RCMP
Human remains found on Manitoba First Nation: RCMP
RCMP is investigating after human remains were found at a Manitoba First Nation.
RCMP say they were called just before noon Monday to Sapotaweyak Cree Nation for a report of human remains.
With help from forensic identification services and an anthropology team, investigators are on site conducting a search of the area, Mounties said.
The identity of the remains is unknown at this time.
Swan River RCMP continues to investigate.
