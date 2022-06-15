Human remains located in Brady landfill: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service says human remains have been discovered at the Brady landfill.

A spokesperson for the service confirmed the news Wednesday morning. A news conference will take place at 11 a.m.

Officers had been searching an area of the landfill as part of the investigation into the homicide of Rebecca Contois, though police did not confirm to CTV if the remains found were related to the investigation.

The partial remains of Contois, 24, were discovered outside of an apartment building in the 200 block of Edison Avenue on May 16. Two days later, police confirmed Contois was the victim of a “horrifically grisly” homicide, and said the investigation also led them to a scene at the landfill.

The search of the landfill started June 2 due to weather delays.

Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Contois’ death. The charge has not been proven in court, and he remains in custody.

-with files from CTV’s Josh Crabb