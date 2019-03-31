Two big names squared off to become the NDP candidate in Winnipeg Centre in the upcoming federal election Sunday.

Andrew Swan, a longtime member of the Manitoba Legislative Assembly and Leah Gazan, a human rights advocate and educator.

After hours of registration, speeches and voting, NDP members chose Gazan as their candidate.

“I'm so honoured to stand before you as the NDP candidate for Winnipeg Centre,” she said shortly after the vote was announced.

At the nomination meeting, Gazan talked about diversity, the meth crisis and fighting for a progressive socialist agenda.

She thanked longtime party members, elders and millennials.

"I'm overwhelmed with the excitement and energy in the room. This is what a movement looks like. This is what a movements sounds like," she told a cheering crowd in her speech.

Andrew Swan was Gazan’s sole challenger. The NDP MLA for Minto is also former provincial justice minister.

Swan pitched himself as a candidate with experience and a track record of success.

"I'm ready to keep fighting because what we desire for ourselves, we wish for all,” in his speech at the podium before the vote.

“Let's continue fighting for the heart of Winnipeg," Swan added.

Gazan will run against Liberal incumbent Robert-Falcon Ouellette which could make it an interesting race to watch.

Political scientist Christopher Adams said Ouellette won the seat as part of the 'Trudeau-mania' that swept the country in 2015.

However, the seat had previously been held as a long-time NDP riding.

"If you look at all the ridings held by Liberals. The only one that would probably be safe is Jim Carr's. The other ones will have some serious challenges," said Adams.

“I want to move forward being fearlessly kind and loving. Let that be our guiding force. We have a challenge ahead of us,” Gazan told members after the vote.