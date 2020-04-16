WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Humane Society is launching an emergency food bank for your furry family members.

The humane society announced the new food bank on Thursday, saying it recognizes many pet owners may not be able to buy food for their pets.

In a news release, the humane society said there is a need for this kind of food bank among senior citizens, who may not be able to get out to the store on their own. You can find more about the Emergency Food Bank online.

There are two other initiatives the WHS has made for people to provide or their animals amid the pandemic.

The society's Emergency Relief Shipments partners with rescues to provide food and other critical supplies to remote communities who have been experiencing shortages. Items can be donated outside the Winnipeg Humane Society at 45 Hurst Way.

The society's Pet Supply Drive Box, which was also announced Thursday, encourages people to make care boxes for cats and dogs. These boxes will be going to help the city’s most vulnerable population.