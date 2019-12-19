WINNIPEG -- With newly legalized cannabis edibles hitting the shelves, Winnipeg Humane Society is reminding pet owners to be careful when you store them.

The society said the edible products could pose a danger to animals if they eat them, and it could lead to potentially fatal poisoning.

The Humane Society said if this happens, make sure your pet gets treatment immediately.

“If you know your pet had ingested marijuana, just be honest because it gives the vet a lot more knowledge and background and can more effectively treat your pet,” said Director of Veterinary Services Dr. Gina Bowen.

Symptoms of a pet who has eaten cannabis can include, lethargic behaviour and dilated pupils.