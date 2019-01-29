

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Humane Society is warning pet owners to keep their animals inside during this cold snap.

The shelter said the number of calls it receives concerning animals being left in the cold increases on days like Tuesday when the base temperature is in the -30 C range.

It said the main factor in preventing pets from being injured is education.

The humane society recommends keeping your animals inside except for quick bathroom breaks on freezing cold days. It said if you absolutely must take your dog outside for a walk, to keep it as short as possible and use protective gear on your pet.

The humane society said to keep things simple: when it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for your pet.

Much like humans, pets are also susceptible to frostbite.

Heather Neil with the Winnipeg Humane Society said watch your dog’s behaviour when it comes inside, and whether it’s acting lethargic or is avoiding putting pressure on its paws.

“The first signs of frostbite are pale skin on ear tips and toes, and as they warm they will swell up and start to turn red,” said Neil.

If you suspect your pet has frostbite, call your veterinarian right away and don’t use hot water to warm up the affected areas.

If you have any concerns about pets being left outside, you can call the humane society’s emergency tip line at 204-982-2020.