Humidex to reach 40 in several Manitoba communities: ECCC

The extreme heat is set to continue for just a little bit longer in Manitoba; however, temperatures are expected to cool down soon.

As of Friday morning, a heat warning remains in place for several Manitoba communities, including Winnipeg and Brandon.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), humidex values will reach 40 for one last time on Friday. Daytime highs at or above 32 C with overnight lows above 16 C are also expected.

The weather agency notes an upper level ridge persists over southern Manitoba, causing high temperatures and humidex.

However, relief from the extreme heat may be coming on Friday night as the warmest air moves south.

ECCC notes there are health risks associated with warm weather. Symptoms include swelling, rash, cramping, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To avoid these ailments, it recommends drinking lots of water, limiting sun exposure, and keeping your home cool. ECCC is also reminding Manitobans to never leave people or pets inside parked vehicles; to check on family and friends; and watch for signs of heat illness.