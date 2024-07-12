WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Humidex to reach 40 in several Manitoba communities: ECCC

    sun
    Share

    The extreme heat is set to continue for just a little bit longer in Manitoba; however, temperatures are expected to cool down soon.

    As of Friday morning, a heat warning remains in place for several Manitoba communities, including Winnipeg and Brandon. 

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), humidex values will reach 40 for one last time on Friday. Daytime highs at or above 32 C with overnight lows above 16 C are also expected.

    The weather agency notes an upper level ridge persists over southern Manitoba, causing high temperatures and humidex.

    However, relief from the extreme heat may be coming on Friday night as the warmest air moves south.

    ECCC notes there are health risks associated with warm weather. Symptoms include swelling, rash, cramping, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

    To avoid these ailments, it recommends drinking lots of water, limiting sun exposure, and keeping your home cool. ECCC is also reminding Manitobans to never leave people or pets inside parked vehicles; to check on family and friends; and watch for signs of heat illness.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These Picassos prompted a gender war at an Australian gallery. Now the curator says she painted them

    They were billed as artworks by Pablo Picasso, paintings so valuable that an Australian art museum’s decision to display them in an exhibition restricted to women visitors provoked a gender discrimination lawsuit. The paintings again prompted international headlines when the gallery re-hung them in a women’s restroom to sidestep a legal ruling that said men could not be barred from viewing them.

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez publicly list their house for sale

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News