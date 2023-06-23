Hundreds gather in Dauphin for vigil for crash victims
Hundreds of people filled a community hall in Dauphin last night for a vigil in memory of the 16 people who died in a highway crash a week earlier.
There were messages of hope in the multi-faith ceremony, and candles were lit to represent those who died, as well as the survivors and first responders.
Reverend Brent Kuzyk, of St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, says family members of those who died can draw strength from the love and wisdom their relatives shared throughout their lives.
A pastor read a message from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which said Canadians support Dauphin and will not forget the 16 lives lost.
The vigil came hours after RCMP released the names of those who died.
They ranged in age from 68 to 88, with 11 of them in their 80s.
RCMP say they continue to investigate the crash between a minibus carrying the seniors and a transport truck on the Trans-Canada Highway.
