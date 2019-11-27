WINNIPEG -- A lineup of hundreds of people has formed inside Garden City Shopping Centre for the Thursday morning opening of the well-known Filipino supermarket chain, Seafood City Supermarket.

At 9 a.m. on Thursday morning in the mall, Seafood City’s first Winnipeg location will open its doors. This is only the second location to open in Canada.

Garden City describes the retailer as an “iconic Filipino-focused grocer” that is known across North America.

People in Winnipeg have been sharing their excitement over the opening to social media.

I’m so excited Seafood City finally opens tomorrow. I need some Filipino BBQ! — Errin (@ErrinAnne) November 28, 2019