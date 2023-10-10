Winnipeg

    • Hundreds in Winnipeg rally amid Israel-Gaza war

    Hundreds gather for a Israel Solidarity Rally in Winnipeg on Oct. 10, 2023. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg) Hundreds gather for a Israel Solidarity Rally in Winnipeg on Oct. 10, 2023. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg)

    Hundreds gathered for a rally in Winnipeg to support Israel as the Israel-Gaza war continues.

    The crowd, estimated to be around 500 people, was outside the Asper Jewish Community Campus Tuesday night – many dressed in blue and white – for the Israel Solidarity Rally. The rally comes days after Hamas militants stormed Israel on Saturday, launching a deadly attack.

    Earlier Tuesday, the Manitoba's premier-designate Wab Kinew commented on the unfolding violence.

    "What we've seen in Israel is horrifying. The targeting of civilians should never happen and the State of Israel has a right to exist and a right to defend itself," Kinew said.

    In a post on Facebook hours before the rally, the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg said the rally did have 'robust' security measures along with a heightened police presence, professional security guards and other safeguards in place.

    The Winnipeg Police Service said in a Tweet Tuesday afternoon that officers would be there to monitor the rally and ensure public safety and order.

    CTV News will update this story. 

