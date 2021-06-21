WINNIPEG -- Hundreds of people have lined up outside of a pharmacy in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

The line wraps about the store and extends to Roslyn Street. Some people in line could be seen sitting in lawn chairs as they waited for the pharmacy to open at 9 a.m.

A line up outside of the Shopper's Drug Mart in Osborne Village stretches to Roslyn Avenue as people wait. for a walk-in appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on June 21, 2021 (CTV News Photo Scott Andersson).

A sign outside of the pharmacy said it was offering Pfizer vaccines on a walk-in basis during the week.

Last week, Manitoba announced there would be a slowdown in the delivery of Pfizer vaccine doses next month. During the first week of July, the province is slated to receive 32,800 Pfizer doses, down from between 83,000 and 90,000 received during the week in June.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine available for people between 12 and 17 years old.

As of June 19, Manitoba has administered 1,138,954 vaccine doses. Currently, 71 per cent of Manitoban 12 and older have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 24 per cent have received both doses.

Currently, Manitobans who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 23, along with Indigenous Manitobans 12 and older, can book a second-dose appointment.

People line up outside of the Shopper's Drug Mart in Osborne Village for a walk-in appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on June 21, 2021 (CTV News Photo Scott Andersson)