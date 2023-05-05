Hundreds march as Red Dress Day is marked across Manitoba

In a powerful moment in Downtown Winnipeg, hundreds of people walked hand-in-hand to the beat of traditional drums and signing, honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and two-spirited people.

The National Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), otherwise known as Red Dress Day was marked in Winnipeg, Manitoba and across the country.

Drums beat, singers chanted and a round dance began at Portage Avenue and Main Street in memory of the missing and murdered.

"I lost my mother 21 years ago now, and we're not collectively seeing action being taken to address this and put a stop to it," said Tammy Wolfe.

"The work that we do is in honour and memory of our loved ones so to say that we're going to stop fighting for that - that's just not going to happen."

The sea of people dressed in red marched through Downtown Winnipeg, pouring into a gathering at The Forks. There people showed their support for those with missing or murdered family and friends.

"I remember at nine years old, my sister became a poster child for being murdered and missing," said Elroy Fontaine, the brother of Tina Fontaine.

Tina's body was found in the Red River in 2014, wrapped in a duvet that was weighed down with rocks. She was 15 years old when she was killed.

Elroy says he often goes to MMIWG2S marches in honour of his sister.

"To try and change something, to try and change this ongoing genocide," he said.

The rally encouraged people to write to their local politicians, calling for action.

"We do these marches to try and open people's eyes. We have opened people's eyes, but not the right ones," Elroy said.

HUNDREDS MARCH IN SAGKEENG FIRST NATION WHERE MORE THAN 20 CASES REMAIN UNSOLVED

In Sagkeeng First Nation, hundreds took part in a march to mark the day.

It comes after the chief of Sagkeeng voiced his disappointment earlier this week for a lack of government resources to address the 231 calls for justice outlined in the national inquiry report.

Sagkeeng has the most unsolved cases of missing or murdered Indigenous women and girls in Manitoba - resulting in Friday's walk taking on a personal meaning for many.

"If we suffer just one day walking for them, imagine what they go through on a daily basis. Not knowing where they are, not understanding what is happening, not realizing that there are so many other missing and murdered women too," said Mary Swampy, a resident of the First Nation. "If I can do this, I'm very grateful for it."

Currently there are more than 20 cases of unsolved missing Indigenous women and girls from Sagkeeng First Nation.

DISPLAY TO BE SET UP OVER THE WEEKEND AT HUMAN RIGHTS MUSEUM

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is opening a display in recognition of the day. The display includes items from selected community members who have been impacted by MMIWG2S+.

The display will be set up throughout the weekend and free for people to see.

In a joint statement from Premier Heather Stefanson, Indigenous and Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke and Families Minister Rochelle Squires, they encouraged Manitobans to join in honouring the memories of MMIWG.

"Today, we remember those who have lost their lives to gender-based violence, and we honour the healing journeys of families and communities that live with the ongoing grief of losing a loved one," the statement read.

The Legislative Building will be lit with an image of the red dress, which the province says is a sign to continue dialogue and bring attention to the issue.

-With files from CTV's Jill Macyshon and Devon McKendrick