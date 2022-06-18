Hundreds march in Brandon Pride parade

Hundreds of people were out in Brandon Saturday afternoon marching in the city's Pride parade.

The day kicked off with a rally at Brandon city hall in the early afternoon followed by the parade along Victoria Avenue to Rideau Park.

Hundreds marched, waving rainbow flags and filling the streets with colour, showing support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in the Westman area.

The parade ended Saturday afternoon with the Pride in the Park celebration.

-with files from CTV's Cody Carter