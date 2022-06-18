Hundreds march in Brandon Pride parade

Hundreds of people were out in Brandon Saturday afternoon marching in the city's Pride parade. (Source: Cody Carter/ CTV News Winnipeg) Hundreds of people were out in Brandon Saturday afternoon marching in the city's Pride parade. (Source: Cody Carter/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island