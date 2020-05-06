WINNIPEG -- A new report by the Winnipeg Public Service found that more than 500 tickets were issued for driving infractions in school zones in the East Kildonan – Transcona area between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018.

The goal of the report was to look at reduced school speed zones (RSSZ) in Winnipeg in order to understand how they can be more effective.

SCHOOL ZONE ENFORCEMENT

The Winnipeg Police Service gave the public service data that showed 523 tickets (379 by photo enforcement and 144 by officers) were issued in the East Kildonan – Transcona area in 2018.

The report found more tickets were issued on regional streets signed with ‘School Area’ signs, but no reduced speed limits, though some were on streets that had 30 km/h reduced school speed zones.

A full list of infractions can be found online.

WHAT THE SCHOOL DIVISIONS THINK

For the report, the public service surveyed school divisions in Winnipeg to get their thoughts on reduced schools speed zones. It received responses from the following divisions: Louis Riel, River East – Transcona, St. James – Assiniboia; Pembina Trails, Seven Oaks and Winnipeg.

All the divisions either ‘agreed’ or ‘strongly agreed’ that reduced speed school zones improve safety for students.

The public service said that all of the respondent were in favour of the zones but offered some of the following suggestions:

School zone restrictions should be in place 365 days a year to avoid confusion;

If school zones have daycares operating in them year-round, then reduced speeds should stay in effect all year;

If schools have kids playing in playgrounds after hours or have weekend and summer programs, then there should be no time restrictions on these zones;

Flashing lights should be added during the times the reduced speed is in effect; and

Schools could benefit from traffic calming measures.

Reduced speed limits are currently in effect on streets around about 240 of Winnipeg’s schools. In these areas the maximum speed limit is 30 km/h, which remains in effect from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday during the months of September to June.

This report will be reviewed by the East Kildonan – Transcona Community Committee at a meeting on May 12.