Instead of presents, several Winnipeg drivers had lumps of coal delivered for speeding.

Numbers from the Winnipeg Police Service show the mobile vehicle operators in 30-kilometre per hour school zones did not take holidays even though students were away.

And the enforcement continued into the New Year when many students were off too.

WiseUp Winnipeg says this proves the program is not about safety, it's about making money.

"It's time somebody spoke about these abuses that are unique to the City of Winnipeg," said WiseUp Winnipeg’s Todd Dube

The police service says the law is the law. It treats holidays that fall on weekdays as any other day when it comes to enforcement in school zones to make sure people slow down. Inspector Gord Spado says if it pulled back on enforcement during holidays, people could be encouraged to speed.

"Without enforcement even on those dates, people don't expect enforcement so they speed," said Spado

The issue was studied at city hall last May, the conclusion, lifting enforcement on some holidays could confuse drivers.

"The enforcement is from September to June through the school year everyday through that time frame and I think that the public in general knows about it," said City Finance Chair Scott Gillingham.