Hundreds of survivors of residential and day schools come together for healing

Hundreds of people from across the province are gathered in Winnipeg to learn how to heal from residential school and day school traumas.

The Executive Director of Wa-Say Healing Centre, Wayne Mason Sr., first expected a couple of hundred survivors and their loved ones might want to come to his Survivors Legacy Conference. Instead, 700 people entered the conference room doors early Tuesday morning.

“It acknowledges the work that everyone is doing and that we are all healing,” Mason said. “They want to heal.”

The conference is focusing on healing journeys through talks—including sharing traditional knowledge.

Maureen Marcil-Dallaire said she learnt about the event online and wanted to take part. Her sister, Andrea Stagg, joined her.

“It brings a closeness to all of us. We are all here together,” Stag said.

Tracy Mentuck brought her son along. She says her son has a strong interest in learning more about what their family went through.

"Being here you just have this good vibe in you. It’s a good day,” said Mentuck.

Mary Azure-Laubmann works in Thompson as a program coordinator with Keewatin Tribal Council and expects to take what she learns back home with her.

"The healing that is happening in our communities; the healing that is happening is evident today when you look around this room,” Azure-Laubmann said.

Gerry Shingoose started the conference off as the keynote speaker. She says this was the first time she spoke about her experiences in front of other survivors.

“It was very powerful,” Shingoose said to CTV News. “Very moving.”

Many attendees said they were moved by Shingoose’s words.

Part of that speech included comments on the Indigenous delegation meeting with the pope this week—saying she doesn’t seek an apology.

"We should be seeking justice. Someone needs to be criminally responsible.”

Mason said, “we are all part of that attempted genocide but we are here. That’s what we call this conference: We are still here.”