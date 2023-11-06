Hundreds of Transcona students lay poppies on veterans’ graves

Hundreds of students descended on a cemetery in Transcona Monday morning to place poppies on the graves of veterans.

The ceremony was held by the No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation, an organization dedicated to engaging youth in ‘an ongoing act of remembrance’ for Canada’s veterans.

It was one of dozens of such ceremonies happening across six countries during Veterans Week, where students placed poppies on veterans’ graves.

The act is meant to signify respect and gratitude for fallen military veterans, while honouring living veterans, serving members and their families.

“They come out of the classroom where they read about the veterans and the soldiers, but they can actually stand here in front of a grave of a veteran, read what’s on the inscription, read how old they were, read about what they’ve done, and actually learn more about these as individuals, rather than collectively as soldiers,” explained Peter Martin, Manitoba coordinator for No Stone Left Alone.

About 600 Transcona students attended the No Stone Left Alone ceremony on Nov. 6, 2023.

Martin also taught students to give a salute of appreciation to veterans.

This year’s ceremony was dedicated to the memory of Bob Bullen, a 98-year-old veteran who died Monday morning. He lived in Transcona and was a regular at each No Stone Left Alone ceremony.

“He usually comes to my events and talks and was here to see my students,” Martin said.

“He passed away sadly on the day of No Stone Left Alone.”

