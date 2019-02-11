

CTV Winnipeg





Hundreds of cars were ticketed or towed overnight in Winnipeg when a residential parking ban took effect on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

According to the city of Winnipeg, 568 tickets were issued and 1,090 cars were towed due to residential parking ban violations.

On Friday the city urged motorists in snow zones E, J, L, M,O, S and V to park elsewhere starting Sunday so crews could improve the condition of residential streets.

The ban ended at 7 a.m. on Feb. 11.

You can find your snow zone with the Address Lookup Tool, by contacting 311, or by using the Know Your Zone app. The city is encouraging residents to find out their snow zone letter well in advance of the start of the residential plow and to make alternate parking arrangements if they park on the street.

Upcoming parking bans are as follows:

Feb. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. affecting zones A, F, H, K, N, R, U

Feb. 11 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Feb. 12 affecting zones B, G, I, P, Q, T

Feb. 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. affecting zone D

Feb. 12 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Feb. 13 affecting zone C