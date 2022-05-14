Hundreds ordered to leave homes in Kenora, Ont., as floodwaters continue to rise
A city in northwestern Ontario has issued an evacuation order in response to a flood risk that's expected to grow in the coming days.
Officials in Kenora, Ont., issued the evacuation order Friday, but said more residents were being encouraged to leave their homes this morning when some roads in the area were closed over safety concerns.
The city statement says hundreds of residents are expected to be affected by the orders.
Officials say there was more than 45 centimetres of water on some local streets, noting it's no longer possible to safely build up roadways or install new culverts.
The city says water levels on Lake of the Woods, the Winnipeg River and Black Sturgeon Lake are expected to keep rising over the next five to seven days.
While water from Black Sturgeon Lake is still flowing into the Winnipeg River, the city warns flooding in surrounding areas could increase significantly if water levels on the river rise too high.
BREAKING | 10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned
BREAKING | 10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned
A teenage gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket in what authorities described as 'racially motived violent extremism,' killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday before he surrendered, authorities said.
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Abortion rights supporters demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies Saturday expressed their outrage that the U.S. Supreme Court appears prepared to scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century and their fear about what that could mean for women's reproductive choices.
Joly says Canada ready to help export Ukraine's grain as 'millions' could face famine
The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis which threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.
French Catholic school board in Ottawa calls dress code blitz at local high school unacceptable
Ottawa's French Catholic school board says the way a local high school’s dress code was enforced this week was unacceptable.
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland.
Nigeria: Student's brutal killing triggers protest, curfew
Nigerian authorities ordered a curfew in a northwestern state where hundreds protested Saturday to demand the release of suspects in the brutal killing of a Christian student accused of blasphemy against Islam.
Israel police to investigate conduct at journalist funeral
Israeli police decided on Saturday to investigate the conduct of their officers who attacked the funeral of a slain Al Jazeera journalist, causing mourners to briefly drop the casket during the ceremony in Jerusalem.
Britney Spears says she has lost her baby early in her pregnancy
Britney Spears made a devastating announcement Saturday. The Grammy winner posted a joint message on her Instagram account, telling her fans she and her fiance, Sam Asghari have lost their pregnancy.
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
India has banned exports of wheat effective immediately, citing a risk to its food security, partly due to the war in Ukraine.
Regina welcomes migratory birds through World Migratory Bird Day celebration
May 14 is World Migratory Bird Day and Nature Saskatchewan celebrated the occasion in Regina with an event at the Saskatchewan Science Centre.
FSIN Chief disappointed with lack of papal visit to Sask.
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron says he’s disappointed with the lack of a papal visit to Saskatchewan, but reiterated that it’s the actions that follow the visit that truly count.
Gas prices continue to soar for weekend drivers, experts predict no immediate relief
National gas prices are continuing their rise to staggering highs this weekend, with drivers in Vancouver told to brace for as much as $2.34 per litre at the pumps.
Missing mother and two children found 'safe and sound': PAPS
Police in Prince Albert are looking to confirm a family's whereabouts "as soon as possible."
Saskatoon business owners along Circle Drive concerned as construction season nears
The City of Saskatoon will start construction on Circle Drive North this month and nearby business owners are preparing for traffic headaches.
Breaking | MNRF evacuation advisory for Shining Tree
MNRF officials are advising residents of Shining Tree to evacuate due to a fire.
Sault beer drinkers take in a weekend festival
After a hiatus of nearly three years due to the pandemic, the Sault Ste. Marie Festival of Beer returned Saturday.
Double Gold and Bronze for North Bay lifters
North Bay athletes Jennifer McConnell and Kim Crumpton recently competed at the Canadian National Powerlifting Championships in St Johns, Newfoundland.
'So excited': Fans ready to cheer Oilers on to Game 7 win
Edmonton Oilers fans have been doing all they can to help show their support for the team ahead of a must-win Game 7.
'We wanted to change the narrative': Edmonton officially recognizes Pride Corner on Whyte Avenue
After a year of community members countering hateful messaging through demonstrations of inclusivity and dance parties, the City of Edmonton officially recognized Pride Corner on Whyte.
Edmonton entrepreneur refusing to give up on dream after streak of bad luck
An Edmonton woman’s new ice cream business has been plagued by bad luck over the past few months, but the owner refuses to let the dream die.
An Ontario woman is urging the province to cover a drug that could save her life but costs over $500K
An Ontario woman is urging the government to reconsider insurance eligibility for a drug that could save her life but costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Toronto's new official tree has just been chosen
Torontonians have chosen the tree meant to represent their city.
NDP increase ODSP campaign pledge, promise to double current rate in second year
Ontario's New Democrats say they'll double their planned increases to the province's disability support program.
Tweet it out! Calgary names official bird
After heated debate, the people of Calgary have spoken and officially named the black-capped chickadee as the city’s official bird.
Alberta RCMP arrest 5 people in death of Lane Tailfeathers
Alberta RCMP say they've arrested five people in connection with the disappearance and murder of a Fort Macleod man last summer.
Staffing shortage postpones some surgeries at Calgary's Rockyview hospital
It will be a bit longer for some patients at one Calgary hospital to receive the surgical operations they've been waiting for.
'Frustration and anxiety': Thousands of Montrealers protest Bill 96
Some Montreal streets in the downtown core were blocked Saturday morning as protesters marched against provisions in Bill 96 and its amendments to the French-language law - Bill 101.
A Montreal man has died after his truck rolled over him
A man has died after his vehicle rolled him over in Montreal's Plateau borough.
Off with the mask: Quebec becomes last province to lift COVID-19 masking health order
Quebec was the first province in Canada to impose a mask mandate after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and on Saturday, it became the last province to allow residents to go maskless in most indoor public places.
-
Fire burns three acres of brush in Cumberland
Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion after battling a brush fire in Cumberland.
New Brunswick has highest COVID-19 test-positivity rate in the country: Public Health Agency of Canada
Figures released by the Public Health Agency of Canada this week shows New Brunswick with the highest COVID-19 test-positivity rate in the country.
Wildfire in Musquodoboit area 70 per cent contained; crews remain on scene
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia's Musquodoboit area is now 70 per cent contained and is estimated to cover 52 hectares of land.
'Today is for kids like Leo': Special moments for young Cape Bretoner at Cops Against Cancer fundraiser
It was a special day nearly a year in the making for five-year-old Leo Knott and his family Saturday at the annual Cops Against Cancer ball hockey fundraiser.
Police investigating suspicious death of eight-year-old, searching for possibly armed man in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating the suspicious death of an eight-year-old and continue to look for a man, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, in Cambridge.
'Definitely worse now': Motorcycle riders worried about safety
Despite advancements in safety features for all vehicles, motorcycle riders like Brent Mulligan said the roads have never been more dangerous since he started driving motorcycles over 30 years ago.
Ontario reports 1,392 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,392 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, including 156 patients in intensive care, and 11 new deaths due to the virus.
'We don’t have any real answers': Gastown hotel resident still missing month after fatal fire
Dennis Guay has been missing since a fire destroyed the building he lived in. Those who know and love him say he is a kind and hopeful man, known for his storytelling and guitar-playing, who deserves to be accounted for.
Hundreds of volunteers help clean up Chinatown amid increased vandalism
Hundreds of volunteers spent their Saturday morning in Vancouver’s Chinatown collecting garbage and painting over unwanted graffiti in an effort to clean-up the cherished neighbourhood.
Gas prices hit record $2.279 per litre in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
As predicted, B.C. gas prices set another all-time record on Saturday, with some stations in Metro Vancouver advertising gas for 227.9 cents per litre.
Unseasonable spring: Greater Victoria sets low temperature records 2 days in a row
Greater Victoria set a low temperature record Friday for the second day in a row.
Firefighters carry baby deer across North Saanich road
The North Saanich Fire Department says its members performed "an important roadside rescue" Friday morning after receiving a call from a concerned citizen.
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.