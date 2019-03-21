Featured
Hundreds without power after car crashes into hydro pole
The collision happened just after 3:40 a.m. on Marion Street near Dupuy Avenue. (Source: Twitter/Manitoba Hydro)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 8:50AM CST
Manitoba Hydro said three hundred customers are without power Thursday morning after a car hit a hydro pole.
The collision happened just after 3:40 a.m. on Marion Street near Dupuy Avenue. Due to road closures, Marion is down to one lane in each direction from Nicolas Avenue to Dupuy.
No one was taken to hospital, and hydro is working to replace the pole.