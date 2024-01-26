Hundreds without power Friday afternoon after car smashes in hydro pole

About 100 customers are likely to spend some of Friday night without power after a vehicle hit a hydro pole in Winnipeg’s Elmwood area.

Video of the incident sent to CTV News Winnipeg appears to show the moment the collision happened Thursday night at Stadacona Street and Poplar Avenue. A vehicle can be seen veering into a curbside snowbank on Stadacona before crashing into the pole.

A pedestrian is then seen approaching the vehicle as the driver emerges.

In order to repair the pole, Manitoba Hydro cut power Friday afternoon to around 630 customers in the area.

WINNIPEG: A car hit a pole in the Elmwood area — we're replacing it, but we'll need to take an outage to do so. Power will be out around 2:30 p.m. for 630 customers in the area around Stadacona St., Levis St., and Watt St. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/tCKRjO9qEn — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) January 26, 2024

The Crown corporation said it hoped to have most folks back online at around 3:30 p.m., but about 110 customers are expected to stay offline until Friday night.

Meantime, the Winnipeg Police Service said officers initially attended the scene, but the incident does not appear to be criminal.