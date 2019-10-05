A group of hunters found what is suspected to be human bones near Thompson, Man on Wednesday.

Thompson RCMP said officers responded to the location near a remote lake south-east of Thompson and found eight bones, which they said may be human.

Mounties said an investigation is ongoing with help from the RCMP Major Crime Service, Forensic Identification Section, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police are not yet able to confirm if the bones are historical in nature or more recent.