WINNIPEG -- A representative from a Manitoba Hutterite colony says Hutterites are facing discrimination as a result of recent announcements of COVID-19 cases in colonies, and said they’re considering filing a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.

Paul Waldner from the CanAm Hutterite Colony submitted the letter to Premier Brian Pallister and Health Minister Cameron Friesen on Wednesday, asking for the province to stop identifying the religious affiliation of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, “including membership or residence in a Hutterite Colony.”

“Over the course of the past few days, the Colony, together with other Hutterite Colonies located throughout the Province of Manitoba, have watched with growing concern as the Province of Manitoba has publicly identified various Hutterite Colonies as the location of residence of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19,” Waldner writes. “As a result of these public announcements, the Hutterite communities have already begun to experience stigmatization by others in surrounding communities.

“Should the announcements continue, we expect the stigmatization, and associated cultural and religious profiling, will only worsen.”

In recent days, the province has announced multiple COVID-19 cases at Hutterite colonies. On Wednesday, the province said seven of eight cases announced were on Hutterite colonies.

Waldner is asking the province to identify the geographic location where the case is located, rather than the colony present in the location.

Waldner said if the province does not stop the practice, they will file a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.

Manitoba has reported a total of 374 cases of COVID-19 since March 12.

The letter can be read below.

This is a developing story. More to come.