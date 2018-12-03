

CTV Winnipeg





More than 300 Manitoba Hydro customers are without power Monday, including some in areas where the outages began Saturday.

The Crown utility shared numerous photos of lines caked with ice across Manitoba’s southwest over a three day span, explaining staff members were continuing to perform ice melts and roll lines.

More photos taken by crews today showing ice causing lines to sag. pic.twitter.com/fqWFwROGfi — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) December 2, 2018

#mboutage Our crews have worked throughout th night restoring power to customers in south central Manitoba. We still have a lot of ice buildup on lines. If you are without power and haven’t reported it yet, please let us know https://t.co/Zu7YJqPmTI pic.twitter.com/sSclltdjJl — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) December 3, 2018

The outages began Saturday and by Sunday afternoon had impacted thousands of customers.

READ MORE: Mass power outage leaves thousands of Manitobans in the dark

It said Monday morning in spite of efforts the problem was persisting due to weather conditions, and it was concerned not all affected customers had reported outages, urging people to call or report online.

Manitoba Hydro provides an estimate of when people can expect power to be restored on its website.

As of Monday afternoon, some customers are being told they won’t be back online until early Tuesday.