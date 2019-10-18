WINNIPEG -- Elections Canada said there may be no alternatives for Manitoba Hydro and SaskPower employees working away from home who are unable to make it to their own ridings on election day to vote.

Manitoba Hydro said 900 of its employees were still working to restore power as of Thursday, one week after a slow-moving, destructive early winter storm rolled into Manitoba’s central and southern regions, which at its height left more than 50,000 hydro customers in the dark.

SaskPower sent some of its employees to assist with the effort to repair or replace the more than 3,600 wooden utility poles and 100 transmission structures damaged in the storm in the Dauphin, Interlake and Portage la Prairie area.

Elections Canada said it’s aware some of the workers on the job may not have had the opportunity to vote in advance polls or by special ballot and won’t be back home on Oct. 21.

“Regretfully, at this stage before election day and given that Elections Canada does not have enough data on the number of potentially impacted employees, nor on their home ridings, there remains no alternate voting options available to employees who will be away from their home riding on election day,” said Marie-France Kenny with Elections Canada in an email to CTV News.

A major storm left thousands in Manitoba with mass power outages. SaskPower has sent 24 employees to help. We’re told it could take up to 10 days to fully restore power. We’re actively managing resources to ensure we’re equipped to respond to any Sask outages. pic.twitter.com/46zzlzBMvr — SaskPower (@SaskPower) October 15, 2019

When a poll became a shelter

Elections Canada shared that while not all workers had the chance to vote ahead of election day, one group was able to vote Monday, almost by chance.

“Manitoba Emergency Measures Operations asked our Returning Officer if we could share one of our Advance poll halls, in Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman riding, so they could provide shelter and food for over 60 hydro employees working, to restore power in their area,” Kenny said, explaining those workers were given access to special ballot voting.

As for those who won’t be able to find a way to cast a ballot in spite of there being more options than ever for voting, Kenny said more work needs to be done “to ensure all electors have an equal opportunity to exercise their democratic right to vote, and that fair and consistent voting alternatives must be offered to all electors who face barriers to voting.”

It said employees who will be back at their home ridings Monday can vote at their own poll or another poll by using a transfer certificate.