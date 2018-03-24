

Kaitlyn Van De Woestyne, CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Hydro is melting ice off several power lines in western Manitoba after some homes lost power overnight Saturday.

The areas affected are Swan Lake, Somerset, Manitou, Killarney, Boissevain, Vernon and Brandon.

Manitoba Hydro said 2,000 homes in three separate areas experienced power outages overnight and into the morning, but have since been restored.

The power failures were cause by increased moisture and high winds in the area overnight. High winds can make the lines gallop or whip violently. Galloping can lead to power outages and possible damage to the electrical equipment.

Officials said melting the ice from the lines will prevent future outages and possible damage to electrical equipment.

Crews will melt the ice by creating a controlled short circuit on the line. The short circuit increases the temperature of the line and melts the ice.

Manitoba Hydro said customers should not be affected by maintenance. However if they do notice any outages or flickering lights they can report it through the Manitoba Hydro website.

The work is expected to be completed by late Saturday afternoon.